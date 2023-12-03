XYO (XYO) Market Cap Hits $91.10 Million

XYO (XYO) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 3rd. XYO has a total market capitalization of $91.10 million and approximately $4.53 million worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, XYO has traded up 69.2% against the US dollar. One XYO token can now be bought for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00006119 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00016684 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,546.88 or 1.00049907 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00010764 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00008520 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003821 BTC.

XYO Profile

XYO (XYO) is a token. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,931,216,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,476,747,692 tokens. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. XYO’s official website is xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

XYO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,931,216,938 with 13,476,747,692 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00675996 USD and is down -4.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 60 active market(s) with $5,243,961.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XYO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XYO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

