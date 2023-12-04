1,038,000 Shares in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Acquired by Discovery Capital Management LLC CT

Discovery Capital Management LLC CT purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,038,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,711,000. Vertiv comprises about 2.7% of Discovery Capital Management LLC CT’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT owned 0.27% of Vertiv as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv during the fourth quarter valued at $230,880,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,988,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,836,000 after buying an additional 4,693,256 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,665,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Vertiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,173,000. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 1st quarter valued at $41,499,000. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Scott Cripps sold 36,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total transaction of $1,385,227.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Vpe Holdings, Llc sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $375,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,955,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,320,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Scott Cripps sold 36,008 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total transaction of $1,385,227.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vertiv Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE VRT traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.12. 3,654,167 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,267,960. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.72. Vertiv Holdings Co has a fifty-two week low of $11.95 and a fifty-two week high of $45.94. The stock has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a PE ratio of 71.54 and a beta of 1.42.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Vertiv had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a yield of 0.1%. This is a boost from Vertiv’s previous annual dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is 1.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VRT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Vertiv from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Vertiv from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Vertiv from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Vertiv from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on VRT

Vertiv Profile

(Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.