1060 Capital LLC Grows Position in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

1060 Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) by 82.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 94,700 shares during the period. Flowserve accounts for approximately 9.8% of 1060 Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. 1060 Capital LLC owned about 0.16% of Flowserve worth $7,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FLS. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Flowserve by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC now owns 206,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,661,000 after purchasing an additional 8,141 shares during the period. Concentric Capital Strategies LP increased its position in Flowserve by 19.2% during the second quarter. Concentric Capital Strategies LP now owns 183,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,827,000 after acquiring an additional 29,534 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Flowserve by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,021,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,083,000 after purchasing an additional 304,769 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its position in Flowserve by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 81,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,011,000 after purchasing an additional 11,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 190,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,083,000 after purchasing an additional 14,580 shares during the period. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLS traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $38.85. The company had a trading volume of 115,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,501. Flowserve Co. has a twelve month low of $28.89 and a twelve month high of $41.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.51.

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. Flowserve had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Flowserve Co. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FLS. StockNews.com started coverage on Flowserve in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on Flowserve from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Citigroup began coverage on Flowserve in a report on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Flowserve in a report on Friday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.11.

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

