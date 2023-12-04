1832 Asset Management L.P. Acquires 17,881 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 116.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,271 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,881 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $5,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 4.9% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,164 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 1.6% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 46,378 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,066,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,086,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 26.0% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 11,758 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $189.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $230.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $172.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.00.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

LNG opened at $181.61 on Monday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.00 and a fifty-two week high of $183.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $157.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.27 billion, a PE ratio of 5.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.96.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 154.07% and a net margin of 50.46%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 17.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is currently 3.44%.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

