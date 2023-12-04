1832 Asset Management L.P. Buys 16,610 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 46,115 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,610 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $4,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 3,209.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 41,686,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,178,235,000 after purchasing an additional 40,426,871 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 106,565.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,688,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,200,000 after purchasing an additional 6,682,725 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 396.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,187,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545,233 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,019,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 9.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,454,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866,932 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $432,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $95.37 on Monday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.63 and a 52-week high of $100.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.06 and a 200-day moving average of $94.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.29%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CHD. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.25.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

