1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 187,200 shares, a growth of 13.0% from the October 31st total of 165,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

1stdibs.Com Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:DIBS traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.29. The company had a trading volume of 10,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,520. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.97. 1stdibs.Com has a 1 year low of $3.44 and a 1 year high of $6.63.

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $20.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.58 million. 1stdibs.Com had a negative return on equity of 18.83% and a negative net margin of 30.70%. The company’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. Research analysts predict that 1stdibs.Com will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 8,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.67, for a total value of $37,911.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,194 shares in the company, valued at $290,445.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In the last quarter, insiders sold 328,397 shares of company stock worth $1,412,114. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DIBS. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in 1stdibs.Com by 99.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 121,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 60,529 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 3,859,850.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 77,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 77,197 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its holdings in 1stdibs.Com by 21.1% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 13,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in 1stdibs.Com in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. 51.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. It offers online marketplace that enables commerce between sellers and buyers. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

