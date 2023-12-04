376,396 Shares in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Acquired by Concentric Capital Strategies LP

Concentric Capital Strategies LP bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 376,396 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,323,000. Hewlett Packard Enterprise makes up about 1.3% of Concentric Capital Strategies LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 90.2% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.4% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 81.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:HPE traded down $0.22 on Monday, hitting $16.67. 1,887,929 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,976,419. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $13.65 and a 12 month high of $18.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Increases Dividend

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 6.95%. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. This is a positive change from Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HPE. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays lowered their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.82.

Read Our Latest Report on HPE

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $5,995,919.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 249,511 shares in the company, valued at $4,361,452.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 434,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $7,601,772.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,370,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,952,686.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $5,995,919.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 249,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,361,452.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.