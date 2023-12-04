384,728 Shares in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Bought by HGI Capital Management LLC

HGI Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 384,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $11,807,000. Omega Healthcare Investors comprises approximately 5.7% of HGI Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.1% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 474,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,014,000 after purchasing an additional 5,211 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.8% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 53,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.1% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 25,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.7% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 77,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 16.7% in the first quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 11,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. 65.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on OHI. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.82.

Omega Healthcare Investors Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE OHI traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $31.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 806,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,991,241. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.72. The stock has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.46 and a beta of 0.93. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.61 and a 52 week high of $34.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 6.99 and a quick ratio of 6.99.

Omega Healthcare Investors Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This is a positive change from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 279.17%.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

