427 Shares in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Purchased by Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC

Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 427 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, 25 LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. 66.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total value of $675,168.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,705,358.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.92, for a total value of $1,407,979.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,461,621.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total transaction of $675,168.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,705,358.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,265 shares of company stock worth $10,797,118. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of COST stock opened at $594.70 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $569.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $549.45. The company has a market capitalization of $263.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $447.90 and a 1-year high of $599.94.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $78.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on COST shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $625.00 target price (up previously from $600.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $620.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $651.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Bank of America raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $588.04.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

