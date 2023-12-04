61,037 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Bought by Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc.

Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 61,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,425,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Bollard Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 89.7% in the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 83.9% in the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $72.35. 4,898,286 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,828,406. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $65.09 and a 52 week high of $74.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.01.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.