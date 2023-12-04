63,857 Shares in SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) Acquired by Concentric Capital Strategies LP

Concentric Capital Strategies LP acquired a new position in SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 63,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,000. Concentric Capital Strategies LP owned about 0.13% of SMART Global at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of SMART Global by 65.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in SMART Global by 162.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in SMART Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in SMART Global in the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of SMART Global by 93.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the period.

SMART Global Trading Up 1.0 %

SGH stock traded up $0.16 on Monday, reaching $16.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,246. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.40. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.66 and a 12-month high of $29.99. The firm has a market cap of $863.95 million, a PE ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

SMART Global ( NASDAQ:SGH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $316.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.03 million. SMART Global had a positive return on equity of 29.99% and a negative net margin of 11.76%. SMART Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Joseph Gates Clark sold 2,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $37,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,938 shares in the company, valued at $1,514,070. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $58,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 202,375 shares in the company, valued at $4,729,503.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Gates Clark sold 2,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $37,785.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,514,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on SMART Global from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of SMART Global in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of SMART Global in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered SMART Global from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.40.

About SMART Global

SMART Global Holdings, Inc, a memory-focused company, engages in the designing and development of enterprise solutions in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules, solid-state and flash storage, and other advanced memory solutions for networking and telecom, data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning applications; and supply chain services including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging services.

