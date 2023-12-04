698,778 Shares in Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) Bought by Discovery Capital Management LLC CT

Discovery Capital Management LLC CT purchased a new position in shares of Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 698,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,378,000. Target Hospitality makes up about 1.0% of Discovery Capital Management LLC CT’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT owned approximately 0.69% of Target Hospitality at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TH. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Target Hospitality during the second quarter worth $233,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 110.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Target Hospitality in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Target Hospitality during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Target Hospitality by 1,447.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 5,065 shares during the last quarter. 31.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target Hospitality

In other Target Hospitality news, insider Troy C. Schrenk sold 4,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $80,866.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,829.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Troy C. Schrenk sold 4,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $80,866.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,829.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric Kalamaras sold 2,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total transaction of $40,597.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,480 shares in the company, valued at $503,834.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,694 shares of company stock worth $143,122 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Target Hospitality Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of TH traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.13. 128,801 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 608,772. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.52 and its 200 day moving average is $13.97. Target Hospitality Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.71 and a fifty-two week high of $18.48.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.43. The business had revenue of $145.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.77 million. Target Hospitality had a net margin of 28.39% and a return on equity of 63.16%. The company’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Target Hospitality Corp. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Target Hospitality from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd.

Target Hospitality Profile

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Hospitality & Facilities Services – South, Hospitality & Facilities Services – Midwest, Government, and TCPL Keystone. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units.

