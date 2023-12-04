7,000 Shares in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Purchased by EVR Research LP

EVR Research LP bought a new position in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,159,000. Boston Beer accounts for approximately 0.6% of EVR Research LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Boston Beer by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 886,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,787,000 after purchasing an additional 18,969 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Boston Beer by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 260,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,479,000 after acquiring an additional 6,185 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Boston Beer by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,484,000 after acquiring an additional 6,897 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Boston Beer by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 133,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,904,000 after acquiring an additional 6,491 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Boston Beer by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 127,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,406,000 after acquiring an additional 9,802 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.96, for a total transaction of $34,063.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,936 shares in the company, valued at $980,506.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SAM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Boston Beer from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Boston Beer in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Boston Beer from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Boston Beer from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Boston Beer from $408.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $341.38.

Boston Beer Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE SAM opened at $357.48 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $353.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $344.87. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.10. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $296.27 and a 12 month high of $420.49.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $4.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $601.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.88 million. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 3.83%. Sell-side analysts expect that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Beer Profile

(Free Report)

The Boston Beer Company, Inc engages in the production and sale of alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, and Havana Lager brand names.

Further Reading

