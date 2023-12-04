79,469 Shares in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Purchased by Durable Capital Partners LP

Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 79,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,384,000. Durable Capital Partners LP owned about 0.07% of Old Dominion Freight Line as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3,566.7% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 110 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 275.8% during the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 124 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 184.4% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 128 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Up 0.0 %

Old Dominion Freight Line stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $405.85. The company had a trading volume of 221,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,747. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $398.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $383.24. The firm has a market cap of $44.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.04. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12-month low of $277.49 and a 12-month high of $438.05.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.20. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 21.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.23%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 24,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.59, for a total transaction of $9,413,219.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 766,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,486,444.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 12,000 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.15, for a total transaction of $4,681,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 801,004 shares in the company, valued at $312,511,710.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 24,100 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.59, for a total value of $9,413,219.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 766,754 shares in the company, valued at $299,486,444.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ODFL. StockNews.com began coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $470.00 price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $358.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $455.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $425.00 to $405.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $395.47.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

