86,396 Shares in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Bought by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 86,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,024,000. Churchill Downs makes up approximately 1.0% of WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.12% of Churchill Downs at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Churchill Downs by 99.7% in the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Churchill Downs by 94.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 199,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,796,000 after purchasing an additional 97,152 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Churchill Downs in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,614,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Churchill Downs by 95.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 8,319 shares during the period. Finally, London Co. of Virginia grew its stake in Churchill Downs by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,787,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,761,000 after purchasing an additional 855,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Churchill Downs in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $146.00 price target on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Churchill Downs from $148.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Churchill Downs from $145.00 to $138.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.81.

Churchill Downs Price Performance

CHDN traded up $1.71 during trading on Monday, reaching $119.54. 53,047 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,042. The company’s 50-day moving average is $114.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.18. The company has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 12-month low of $101.89 and a 12-month high of $150.45.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $572.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.55 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 49.33% and a net margin of 15.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Churchill Downs Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.382 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.35%. This is a boost from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.36. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.07%.

Churchill Downs Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming segments. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming.

Featured Stories

