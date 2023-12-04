943,115 Shares in LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) Bought by Durable Capital Partners LP

Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 943,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,611,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LFST. Covestor Ltd grew its position in LifeStance Health Group by 10,888.2% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,702 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in LifeStance Health Group by 41.1% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in LifeStance Health Group by 56.6% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

Get LifeStance Health Group alerts:

Insider Activity at LifeStance Health Group

In related news, insider Kevin Michael Mullins sold 113,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.61, for a total transaction of $749,131.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,917,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,503,240.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 194,610 shares of company stock worth $1,247,356 in the last ninety days. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LifeStance Health Group Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of LifeStance Health Group stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.50. 455,256 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 727,213. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.20 and its 200-day moving average is $7.60. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.22 and a 52 week high of $9.59.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $262.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.18 million. LifeStance Health Group had a negative net margin of 18.72% and a negative return on equity of 12.59%. LifeStance Health Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LifeStance Health Group, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LFST shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on LifeStance Health Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on LifeStance Health Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LFST

LifeStance Health Group Profile

(Free Report)

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LifeStance Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeStance Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.