AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Holdings Lifted by Westchester Capital Management Inc.

Westchester Capital Management Inc. raised its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises about 3.9% of Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $13,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 140.0% in the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 346.7% during the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbbVie Stock Performance

ABBV stock traded up $1.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $145.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,142,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,480,718. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.48. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $130.96 and a one year high of $168.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.46.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 152.70% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 162.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised shares of AbbVie from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.94.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

