ABCMETA Price Up 0.4% Over Last 7 Days (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 4th. During the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. ABCMETA has a total market cap of $744,002.42 and $20.95 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ABCMETA token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00005681 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00015848 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,563.78 or 0.99929484 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00010305 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00008316 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003656 BTC.

ABCMETA Profile

ABCMETA is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.0000075 USD and is down -0.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $10.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

