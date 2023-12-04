Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Stock Rating Lowered by Compass Point

Compass Point cut shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $16.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AKR. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Acadia Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Acadia Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.25.

Acadia Realty Trust stock opened at $15.69 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.40 and a 200-day moving average of $14.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Acadia Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $12.37 and a 52 week high of $16.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 288.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AKR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 3,220.4% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 189.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core Portfolio and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

