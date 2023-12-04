Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Research Coverage Started at Bank of America

Bank of America started coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $105.00 price objective on the electronics maker’s stock.

AEIS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $113.44.

Shares of AEIS opened at $95.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.11. Advanced Energy Industries has a 12-month low of $81.81 and a 12-month high of $126.38.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The electronics maker reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.12. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The firm had revenue of $409.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.84 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

In other news, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,710. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,148 shares of company stock valued at $211,194. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 193.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 499 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, and high voltage systems, as well as radio frequency (RF) power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

