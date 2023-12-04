Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Bought by Lbp Am Sa

Lbp Am Sa boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 211,160 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 3,139 shares during the quarter. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $25,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 13,422.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 37,574,064 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,518,281,000 after buying an additional 37,296,195 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $393,291,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,145,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $620,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,413 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 1,935.8% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,175,797 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $141,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,040 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 67.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,336,607 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $309,203,000 after purchasing an additional 942,651 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.67.

Agilent Technologies Stock Down 0.2 %

Agilent Technologies stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $128.48. The stock had a trading volume of 287,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,844,137. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.80 and a 52-week high of $160.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $37.59 billion, a PE ratio of 30.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.10.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The medical research company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.236 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 21.38%.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

