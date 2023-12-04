Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Sold by Polar Capital Holdings Plc

Polar Capital Holdings Plc lowered its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,634 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 48,366 shares during the quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $11,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of A. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the first quarter worth about $2,108,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 562.5% during the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 212 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the second quarter worth about $30,000.

Several research firms recently commented on A. TD Cowen raised their target price on Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com lowered Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Agilent Technologies from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.67.

A stock opened at $128.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.80 and a 12-month high of $160.26. The stock has a market cap of $37.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $112.31 and its 200 day moving average is $117.48.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The medical research company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 28.24%. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.236 dividend. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.38%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

