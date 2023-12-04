Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Shares Purchased by Rock Springs Capital Management LP

Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,686,167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,562 shares during the period. Agios Pharmaceuticals makes up 1.8% of Rock Springs Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Rock Springs Capital Management LP owned 4.82% of Agios Pharmaceuticals worth $76,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 108.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,492,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294,462 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 25.8% during the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,460,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,476,000 after buying an additional 710,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 26.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,091,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,037,000 after buying an additional 438,272 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 162.0% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 696,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,989,000 after buying an additional 430,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 635.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 476,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,553,000 after buying an additional 411,312 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AGIO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agios Pharmaceuticals

In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Cecilia Jones sold 2,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total transaction of $54,017.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,575 shares in the company, valued at $237,364.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AGIO traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.16. The company had a trading volume of 16,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,833. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 0.93. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $19.80 and a one year high of $31.87.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.73 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 913.95% and a negative return on equity of 22.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism. The company develops PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias; and AG-946, a PK activator for treating lower-risk myelodysplastic syndrome and hemolytic anemias.

Further Reading

