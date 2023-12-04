Alico (ALCO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, December 6th. Analysts expect Alico to post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the quarter.

Alico Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALCO opened at $28.45 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.74 and a beta of 0.86. Alico has a one year low of $22.58 and a one year high of $30.51.

Alico Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Alico’s payout ratio is -7.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on ALCO. StockNews.com began coverage on Alico in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Alico from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Alico by 6.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Alico by 2.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alico in the first quarter valued at $518,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alico by 29.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 132,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,985,000 after buying an additional 30,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Alico by 6.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 352,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,252,000 after acquiring an additional 20,220 shares during the last quarter. 49.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alico Company Profile

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment cultivates citrus trees to produce citrus for delivery to the processed and fresh citrus markets.

Featured Articles

