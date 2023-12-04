Allie Family Office LLC Acquires 753 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Allie Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 25.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 0.7% of Allie Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Allie Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 13,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,443,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJH traded up $0.56 on Monday, hitting $262.80. 395,237 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,319,445. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $231.49 and a 12 month high of $273.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $246.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $254.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

