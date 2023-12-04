Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Almaden Minerals Price Performance

Almaden Minerals stock opened at $0.15 on Thursday. Almaden Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.11 and a 12 month high of $0.28. The company has a current ratio of 22.82, a quick ratio of 22.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.13.

Get Almaden Minerals alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Almaden Minerals

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Almaden Minerals by 38.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 675,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 186,277 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Almaden Minerals by 587.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 485,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 415,244 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Almaden Minerals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in Almaden Minerals by 564.4% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 233,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 198,088 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Almaden Minerals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000.

About Almaden Minerals

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. The company's principal asset includes a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. Almaden Minerals Ltd.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Almaden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almaden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.