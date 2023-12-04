Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Position Increased by Vitruvian Partners LLP

Vitruvian Partners LLP grew its stake in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Free Report) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 906,777 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87,230 shares during the period. Alteryx accounts for 8.4% of Vitruvian Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Vitruvian Partners LLP’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $41,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AYX. Alight Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the first quarter worth about $1,765,000. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 7,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alteryx by 611.3% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 26,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 22,985 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 13.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 234,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,647,000 after purchasing an additional 27,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in Alteryx by 2.6% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,123,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,793,000 after purchasing an additional 78,928 shares during the period. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AYX stock traded up $0.13 on Monday, reaching $42.01. 321,988 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,812,951. Alteryx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.92 and a 1 year high of $70.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.16.

Alteryx ( NYSE:AYX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.16. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 187.36% and a negative net margin of 31.59%. The company had revenue of $232.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.24 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Alteryx, Inc. will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AYX. Loop Capital downgraded Alteryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Alteryx in a report on Monday, October 9th. Piper Sandler Companies raised their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Alteryx from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alteryx presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.86.

Alteryx, Inc operates in analytic process automation business in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company's analytics platform enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, citizen data scientists, and data engineers.

