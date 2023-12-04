Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) Research Coverage Started at Northland Securities

Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

AMPS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Altus Power from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Altus Power from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Altus Power from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.29.

NYSE AMPS opened at $5.22 on Thursday. Altus Power has a 12 month low of $4.08 and a 12 month high of $8.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.12 and a 200-day moving average of $5.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $835.20 million, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.72.

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Altus Power had a net margin of 57.98% and a return on equity of 0.15%. The company had revenue of $45.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altus Power by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,159,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,263,000 after buying an additional 712,807 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Altus Power by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,698,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,269,000 after buying an additional 780,823 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altus Power by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 3,216,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,628,000 after buying an additional 79,001 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altus Power by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,139,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,556,000 after buying an additional 382,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altus Power by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,180,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,469,000 after buying an additional 490,886 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.92% of the company’s stock.

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, develops, owns, constructs, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

