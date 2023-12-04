American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Purchased by Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 88.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,705 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,444,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,346,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,967,775 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in American International Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 39,008,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,244,521,000 after buying an additional 448,904 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in American International Group by 30.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,807,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,601,833,000 after buying an additional 7,413,947 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in American International Group by 12.1% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,061,829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $808,874,000 after buying an additional 1,737,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of American International Group by 27.2% in the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 15,156,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $763,275,000 after acquiring an additional 3,243,870 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American International Group Stock Performance

AIG opened at $65.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.66 and a twelve month high of $66.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.66.

American International Group Announces Dividend

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AIG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on American International Group from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on American International Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American International Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Argus raised shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.07.

Insider Activity

In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American sold 50,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $1,025,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 365,413,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,490,984,786. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

