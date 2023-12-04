AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Holdings Lowered by Mendel Money Management

Mendel Money Management cut its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,779 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,335 shares during the period. AMETEK comprises approximately 2.6% of Mendel Money Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Mendel Money Management’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $4,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in AMETEK during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in AMETEK by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in AMETEK in the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,645 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total value of $251,257.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,622,523.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total value of $251,257.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,264 shares in the company, valued at $4,622,523.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.09, for a total value of $125,622.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,568,020.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMETEK Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of AME traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $155.92. 570,751 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 978,538. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.52 and a 1-year high of $164.75. The company has a market cap of $35.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $148.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.96.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.06. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 19.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. AMETEK’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on AME shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AMETEK in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen downgraded shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of AMETEK from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AMETEK presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.22.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

