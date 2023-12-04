Analysts Set Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) PT at $20.00

Shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.00.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on AGLE. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from $8.75 to $12.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th.
AGLE opened at $12.01 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.53. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.66 and a 1 year high of $32.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 2.57.
Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of rare metabolic diseases. The company's therapeutic candidates include pegtarviliase, a polyethylene glycol modified, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of patient with homocystinuria; and pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 that is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.
