Analysts Set Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) PT at $20.00

Shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AGLE. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from $8.75 to $12.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 7.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 7,333 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 76.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 409,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 178,200 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $198,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 280.0% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 393,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 290,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 117.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 393,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 211,900 shares during the last quarter.

AGLE opened at $12.01 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.53. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.66 and a 1 year high of $32.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 2.57.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of rare metabolic diseases. The company's therapeutic candidates include pegtarviliase, a polyethylene glycol modified, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of patient with homocystinuria; and pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 that is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.

