Analysts Set New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Price Target at $12.10

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.10.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th.

In related news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total transaction of $108,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $692,893.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $35,000. 67.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $9.92 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.04 and a 200-day moving average of $11.08. New York Community Bancorp has a 1-year low of $5.81 and a 1-year high of $14.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 2.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.10.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.90 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 37.39% and a return on equity of 9.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.04%.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

