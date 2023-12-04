Analyzing SGD (OTCMKTS:SGDH) and Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK)

SGD (OTCMKTS:SGDH – Get Free Report) and Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SGD and Verisk Analytics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SGD N/A N/A N/A ($22.51) 0.00 Verisk Analytics $2.50 billion 13.90 $953.90 million $3.40 70.42

Verisk Analytics has higher revenue and earnings than SGD. SGD is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Verisk Analytics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SGD 0 0 0 0 N/A Verisk Analytics 0 7 7 0 2.50

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for SGD and Verisk Analytics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Verisk Analytics has a consensus target price of $248.23, suggesting a potential upside of 2.27%. Given Verisk Analytics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Verisk Analytics is more favorable than SGD.

Profitability

This table compares SGD and Verisk Analytics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SGD N/A N/A N/A Verisk Analytics 19.04% 135.34% 17.39%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.8% of Verisk Analytics shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.5% of SGD shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Verisk Analytics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Verisk Analytics beats SGD on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SGD

SGD Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiary, Eco Paper, Inc., develops, markets, and sells paper and paper products from natural fibers. Its products include journals, paper reams, cover stock, art and sketch pads, envelopes, stationery and gifts, office and school products, and notebooks, as well as paper type products. SGD Holdings, Ltd. is headquartered in Ventura, California.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc. provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields. It focuses on the prediction of loss, selection and pricing of risk, and compliance with their reporting requirements for property and casualty insurance customers, as well as develops machine learned and artificially intelligent models to forecast scenarios and produce standard and customized analytics that help its customers to manage their businesses, including detecting fraud before and after a loss event, and quantifying losses. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey.

