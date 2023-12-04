APA (NASDAQ:APA) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of APA (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on APA. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded APA from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup downgraded APA from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $52.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on APA from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of APA in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on APA from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.47.

APA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:APA opened at $36.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42, a P/E/G ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 3.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. APA has a 52 week low of $30.67 and a 52 week high of $48.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.57.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. APA had a return on equity of 92.51% and a net margin of 17.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that APA will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

APA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 20th. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.49%.

Institutional Trading of APA

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in APA by 1.8% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 12,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of APA by 7.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of APA by 1.2% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 21,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of APA by 7.1% during the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 4,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of APA by 30.7% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. 80.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APA Company Profile

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

Featured Articles

