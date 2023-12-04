Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) is RDST Capital LLC’s Largest Position

RDST Capital LLC reduced its position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 431,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 54,265 shares during the period. Apollo Global Management comprises approximately 14.5% of RDST Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. RDST Capital LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $33,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 5,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Cannell & Co. raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 35,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 7,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 60.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Global Management stock traded down $2.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $89.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,396,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,569,840. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.98 and its 200 day moving average is $81.94. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a one year low of $55.16 and a one year high of $93.44.

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $834.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.03 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 111.10% and a net margin of 10.87%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider James C. Zelter sold 87,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.16, for a total transaction of $7,539,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,094,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,949,443.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Apollo Global Management news, insider James C. Zelter sold 87,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.16, for a total transaction of $7,539,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,094,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,949,443.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director A B. Krongard acquired 1,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.95 per share, with a total value of $86,723.55. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 77,608 shares in the company, valued at $6,670,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 177,500 shares of company stock valued at $15,620,100 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $97.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.82.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

