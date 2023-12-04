Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) Shares Gap Up to $5.19

Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.19, but opened at $5.32. Applied Digital shares last traded at $5.69, with a volume of 800,768 shares changing hands.

APLD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.50 price objective on shares of Applied Digital in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Applied Digital in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley cut their price objective on Applied Digital from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Applied Digital in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $576.15 million, a PE ratio of -10.46 and a beta of 3.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.01.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.08). Applied Digital had a negative return on equity of 57.80% and a negative net margin of 58.11%. The firm had revenue of $36.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.84 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Applied Digital Co. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Applied Digital news, Director Virginia Moore sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.87, for a total value of $73,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 178,630 shares in the company, valued at $869,928.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 90,798 shares of company stock worth $442,614 over the last 90 days. 23.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Digital by 110.9% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,152,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,194,000 after acquiring an additional 606,347 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC increased its stake in Applied Digital by 234.3% in the third quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 808,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,047,000 after purchasing an additional 566,898 shares during the period. Numerai GP LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Digital by 370.3% in the third quarter. Numerai GP LLC now owns 558,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after buying an additional 439,719 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Applied Digital during the third quarter worth about $2,270,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Applied Digital by 140.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 619,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,867,000 after acquiring an additional 362,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.75% of the company’s stock.



Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

