Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of ARGO opened at $29.99 on Friday. Argo Group International has a twelve month low of $24.35 and a twelve month high of $30.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.87 and a 200-day moving average of $29.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 0.99.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.78). Argo Group International had a negative net margin of 12.28% and a negative return on equity of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $383.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Argo Group International will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Argo Group International by 334.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 50.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 148.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Argo Group International during the third quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Argo Group International during the third quarter worth $115,000.

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, general liability, commercial multi-peril, and workers compensation, as well as product, environmental, and auto liability insurance products; management liability, transaction liability, and errors and omissions liability insurance; primary and excess property, inland marine, and auto physical damage insurance; and surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance products.

