Ariel Investments LLC Buys 136,228 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 30.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 586,477 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136,228 shares during the quarter. Ariel Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $27,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Swmg LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swmg LLC now owns 33,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 189,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,770,000 after purchasing an additional 8,049 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 164,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,587,000 after purchasing an additional 29,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 125.9% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 156,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,229,000 after purchasing an additional 87,247 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEA traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $45.94. 3,737,388 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,241,943. The company has a market cap of $113.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $41.48 and a 52-week high of $47.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.21.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.