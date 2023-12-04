Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Given “Outperform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $50.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

ARWR has been the subject of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $47.00 price objective (down from $79.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $53.00.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 9.3 %

Insider Activity at Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

NASDAQ:ARWR opened at $23.17 on Thursday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $20.67 and a 12 month high of $42.48. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -12.01 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.37.

In related news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 57,755 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $1,624,070.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,761,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,768,824.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 57,755 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $1,624,070.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,761,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,768,824.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Martin Javier San sold 19,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total transaction of $567,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 131,800 shares in the company, valued at $3,795,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 103,343 shares of company stock valued at $2,821,465. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARWR. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 58.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,308,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,780,000 after buying an additional 1,584,425 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $60,235,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 19.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,582,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $196,568,000 after buying an additional 900,791 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 4,031.7% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 649,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,302,000 after buying an additional 633,827 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $18,103,000. 65.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia; ARO-HSD, which is completed phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC2, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of dyslipidemia cystic fibrosis; ARO-C3 that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of complement component 3; ARO-DUX4, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of COVID-19; ARO-RAGE, which is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive or inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MMP7 that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial for treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

