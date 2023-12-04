ASD Price Up 1.7% This Week (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. One ASD token can currently be bought for about $0.0497 or 0.00000119 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, ASD has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. ASD has a market capitalization of $32.84 million and $1.63 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00005736 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00016015 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,590.83 or 0.99974542 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00010287 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00008394 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003632 BTC.

About ASD

ASD is a token. It launched on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io. The official website for ASD is ascendex.com. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax.

ASD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.05002002 USD and is down -1.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,593,785.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

