ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Stake Lowered by Harding Loevner LP

Harding Loevner LP lessened its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 341,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 63,056 shares during the period. ASML accounts for about 1.4% of Harding Loevner LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Harding Loevner LP’s holdings in ASML were worth $247,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in ASML during the 2nd quarter worth $1,763,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in ASML by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 218,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $158,370,000 after acquiring an additional 51,487 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in ASML by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 19,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,020,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in ASML by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

ASML has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $725.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of ASML from $850.00 to $810.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $795.50.

NASDAQ ASML traded down $5.91 on Monday, reaching $686.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,411. The firm has a market cap of $270.80 billion, a PE ratio of 33.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $625.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $665.82. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $529.01 and a 52 week high of $771.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.23. ASML had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 73.29%. The business had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were issued a $1.5337 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $6.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.23%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

