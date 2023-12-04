Asset Management Group Inc. Buys 1,434 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,276 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 125,955.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 335,216,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,320,497,000 after purchasing an additional 334,950,682 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,716,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,726,138 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,816,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,201,000 after purchasing an additional 517,671 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,072,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,065,000 after purchasing an additional 426,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1,394.3% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 421,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,962,000 after acquiring an additional 393,554 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $221.45. The stock had a trading volume of 56,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,149. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $207.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.96. The company has a market capitalization of $54.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $194.79 and a 52-week high of $229.34.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

