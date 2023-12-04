Asset Management Group Inc. Has $425,000 Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM)

Asset Management Group Inc. cut its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTM. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the second quarter valued at about $3,285,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the first quarter valued at about $3,273,000. Pacific Sun Financial Corp acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the second quarter valued at about $2,121,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 90.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,300,000 after buying an additional 12,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,740,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF Price Performance

Shares of RTM stock traded up $1.91 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $156.86. 11,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,472. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $140.23 and a fifty-two week high of $185.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.17. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.10.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (RTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weighted \u002F Materials index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US materials companies in the S&P 500. RTM was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

