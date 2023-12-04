Asset Management Group Inc. Invests $891,000 in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,106 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of META. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 2.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,251,199 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,237,729,000 after purchasing an additional 443,630 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 45.8% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 4,745 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 26.4% during the second quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,213,283 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $348,188,000 after acquiring an additional 253,667 shares during the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.1% during the second quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 3,437 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 12.3% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 90,053 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $25,843,000 after acquiring an additional 9,869 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

META has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $356.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $385.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $349.53.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ META traded down $9.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $315.79. 4,285,974 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,743,572. The stock has a market cap of $811.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $318.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $300.06. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.46 and a 1 year high of $342.92.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,031 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total transaction of $2,700,905.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 15,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,049,022.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.02, for a total transaction of $9,355,566.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total value of $2,700,905.61. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 15,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,049,022.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 350,448 shares of company stock valued at $115,370,302 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

