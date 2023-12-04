Asset Management Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Asset Management Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 689 shares during the period. Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Assurant were worth $781,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Assurant by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,985,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Assurant by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Assurant by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Assurant by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Assurant by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. 93.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AIZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Assurant from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Assurant in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Assurant from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Assurant from $166.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.40.

Assurant Price Performance

NYSE:AIZ traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $169.67. 27,451 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,642. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.47. Assurant, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.49 and a 1 year high of $170.10. The company has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.53.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $1.81. Assurant had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 14.56 EPS for the current year.

Assurant Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 24th. This is an increase from Assurant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Assurant’s payout ratio is 29.30%.

Assurant declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Assurant

In other news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 850 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.72, for a total transaction of $136,612.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,654 shares in the company, valued at $747,990.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Jay Rosenblum sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total value of $324,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,567 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,064.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 850 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.72, for a total transaction of $136,612.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,654 shares in the company, valued at $747,990.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Assurant Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, leased and financed solutions, and other related services.

