Athabasca Oil Co. (TSE:ATH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Athabasca Oil Co. (TSE:ATH – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$4.88.

ATH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$5.00 price objective on shares of Athabasca Oil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Desjardins cut shares of Athabasca Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$4.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 18th.

Athabasca Oil stock opened at C$3.83 on Monday. Athabasca Oil has a 12-month low of C$2.01 and a 12-month high of C$4.40. The stock has a market cap of C$2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.39, a PEG ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.06 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.94.

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. Athabasca Oil had a net margin of 35.44% and a return on equity of 29.37%. The company had revenue of C$379.24 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Athabasca Oil will post 0.4636804 earnings per share for the current year.

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates through Thermal Oil and Light Oil segments. Its principal properties are in the Greater Placid and Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

