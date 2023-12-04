AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Stock Position Increased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 304,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,277 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.21% of AvalonBay Communities worth $57,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BOKF NA bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 106.7% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 305.7% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Performance

AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $177.94 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.86. The company has a market cap of $25.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.07 and a fifty-two week high of $198.65.

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.46%.

AVB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $195.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Colliers Securities raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $201.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $197.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.35.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 296 apartment communities containing 89,240 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 17 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

Further Reading

