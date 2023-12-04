Avantax, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Avantax, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTA – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,460,000 shares, an increase of 9.0% from the October 31st total of 1,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 697,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Avantax Price Performance
AVTA stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.99. The company had a trading volume of 826,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,742. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.99. Avantax has a 12-month low of $19.13 and a 12-month high of $30.23. The company has a market capitalization of $955.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.35, a P/E/G ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.
Avantax (NASDAQ:AVTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.15). Avantax had a return on equity of 0.05% and a net margin of 50.96%. The firm had revenue of $192.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.59 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Avantax will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carmignac Gestion bought a new stake in shares of Avantax in the third quarter worth about $1,436,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Avantax during the third quarter worth approximately $85,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Avantax during the third quarter worth approximately $260,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Avantax during the third quarter worth approximately $431,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Avantax during the third quarter worth approximately $964,000. 91.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Avantax, Inc provides wealth management solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial professionals, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company offers an integrated platform of technical, practice, compliance, operations, sales, and product support tools that enable to offer tax-advantaged planning, investing, and wealth management services.
