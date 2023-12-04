Axie Infinity Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $876.30 Million (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 4th. Axie Infinity has a total market cap of $876.30 million and $119.49 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Axie Infinity has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Axie Infinity token can currently be purchased for about $6.59 or 0.00015832 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Axie Infinity alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00005692 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,653.90 or 1.00022959 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00010294 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00008296 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003661 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000025 BTC.

About Axie Infinity

AXS is a token. It launched on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 132,912,831 tokens. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 132,040,366.96947305 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 6.84830203 USD and is up 3.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 380 active market(s) with $96,454,366.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Axie Infinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axie Infinity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.