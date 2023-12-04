B. Riley Financial, Inc. Sells 1,588,642 Shares of The Arena Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AREN) Stock

The Arena Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AREN – Get Free Report) major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 1,588,642 shares of The Arena Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total transaction of $4,607,061.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

The Arena Group Trading Up 8.9 %

AREN stock opened at $2.70 on Monday. The Arena Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.75 and a 1-year high of $16.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.89.

The Arena Group (NYSE:AREN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $63.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.80 million. As a group, analysts expect that The Arena Group Holdings, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in The Arena Group by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Arena Group during the second quarter worth about $29,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in The Arena Group by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Arena Group during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of The Arena Group during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 50.14% of the company’s stock.

The Arena Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates digital media platform the United States and internationally. The company offers the Platform, a proprietary online publishing platform comprising publishing tools, video platforms, social distribution channels, newsletter technology, machine learning content recommendations, notifications, and other technology.

