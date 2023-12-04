B. Riley Financial, Inc. Sells 1,588,642 Shares of The Arena Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AREN) Stock

The Arena Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AREN – Get Free Report) major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 1,588,642 shares of The Arena Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total transaction of $4,607,061.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
The Arena Group Trading Up 8.9 %
AREN stock opened at $2.70 on Monday. The Arena Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.75 and a 1-year high of $16.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.89.
The Arena Group (NYSE:AREN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $63.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.80 million. As a group, analysts expect that The Arena Group Holdings, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.
The Arena Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates digital media platform the United States and internationally. The company offers the Platform, a proprietary online publishing platform comprising publishing tools, video platforms, social distribution channels, newsletter technology, machine learning content recommendations, notifications, and other technology.
